Emplifi Extends Service Cloud with Email and Social Capabilities
Emplifi, provider of a unified customer experience platform, has added to its Service Cloud offering with Email Virtual Assistant (EVA) and extended Social Messenger capabilities.
Emplifi's EVA is an automated customer service tool that processes inbound email, processes the customer request, and generates responses. EVA uses artificial intelligence to learn from how human customer service agents respond to customer issues. New capabilities within EVA include advanced, real-time analytics that can be accessed via the Emplifi Customer Portal. Users can configure and customize which data is extracted, collected and analyzed.
In addition to Facebook Messenger for Business and Twitter Direct Message, Emplifi Service Cloud's Social Messenger now also supports WhatsApp and Google Business Messages.
"Consumer research reveals that brands should respond to customer emails within one hour," said Jeff Toister, president of Toister Performance Solutions, in a statement. "Yet, contact center data shows that 62 percent of companies fail to respond at all, and when they do reply, the message is often delayed or fails to answer the customer's question. Technology like EVA enables businesses to respond quickly and accurately at scale so customer care agents can focus on more meaningful, satisfying communications with customers."
"Consumers expect speed and convenience when they interact with a business and want to interact where and when they want. That means care agents need smart tools to enable them to serve customers efficiently and swiftly across platforms," said Alex George, chief product officer of Emplifi, in a statement. "With these extended Service Cloud capabilities, Emplifi is providing businesses with the tools they need to better serve their customers while saving them time and money by automating and streamlining customer engagements across today's key channels: email and social messaging."