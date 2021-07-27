Emplifi Extends Service Cloud with Email and Social Capabilities

Emplifi, provider of a unified customer experience platform, has added to its Service Cloud offering with Email Virtual Assistant (EVA) and extended Social Messenger capabilities.

Emplifi's EVA is an automated customer service tool that processes inbound email, processes the customer request, and generates responses. EVA uses artificial intelligence to learn from how human customer service agents respond to customer issues. New capabilities within EVA include advanced, real-time analytics that can be accessed via the Emplifi Customer Portal. Users can configure and customize which data is extracted, collected and analyzed.

In addition to Facebook Messenger for Business and Twitter Direct Message, Emplifi Service Cloud's Social Messenger now also supports WhatsApp and Google Business Messages.