Alida Launches Summer 21 Release

Alida today launched its Summer 2021 product release with enhancements in customer experience, employee experience, product experience, and brand experience.

The release includes advanced analytics, more than 100 third-party integrations, a new user interface (UI), a retail industry solution, and 21 new features.

"Today's release further cements Alida's position as a CX leader," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "We're thrilled to give our customers products to capture and visualize experience data and to understand and action customer and employee feedback in real time. With Alida's flexibility and advanced platform capabilities, our clients can listen to their customers, understand their needs, and take action to close the feedback loop seamlessly."

The Summer 2021 product release enhancements include the following:

More than 100 integrations with enterprise resource planning, CRM, marketing automation, and human resources systems;

A Slack integration;

Customer sentiment analysis using time-series dashboards for multi-response surveys that track changes in customer satisfaction over time;

Advanced significance testing and custom fields in crosstab analysis;

Pre-calculated measures to auto-populate live, content-rich and interactive Net Promoter Score dashboards;

Support for 11 languages by leveraging artificial intelligence;

A new track feature within Alida Touchpoint to analyze and compare customer engagement activities across website, mobile, and social media assets;

A new multple choice question type;

A new user interface with an AppDrawer to navigate between Alida products, Member Hubs, improved enterprise controls, and an updated mobile app.

Alida's new Retail Industry solution is the fifth industry-specific package from Alida. It provides curated survey templates that can be customized and readily deployed to collect feedback and impact customer experiences through multiple channels, including digital, mobile, in-store, and customer support.