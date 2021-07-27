Neustar Unveils UltraBot Protect

Neustar, an information and identity resolution services and technology company, has introduced UltraBot Protect to provide users with more visibility and control over their application layer traffic.

UltraBot Protect helps users examine traffic patterns to determine risk, set rules, and block nefarious web application traffic, all through a dynamic user interface or Neustar's extensible API, both of which deliver actionable data and insights.

Neustar's portfolio of application security products, which also includes UltraDDoS Protect and UltraWAF, uses deep insights of network traffic to ensure users' digital networks are secure across all touchpoints.

UltraBot Protect and all its features are now accessible to UltraWAF and UltraDDoS Protect customers. Features include IP reputation coverage to examine whether a malicious IP address is the source; device fingerprint, which detects a fingerprint ID in the incoming request header and browser attributes; and bot trap, which determines whether a bot or human user is incoming based on a specific bot trap URL. Additionally, UltraBot Protect adds customized block and allow lists, bot rate limits and transactions per second, as well as captcha to detect whether traffic is human or bot generated.