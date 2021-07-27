NielsenIQ Acquires Cornerstone Capabilities

NielsenIQ has acquired Cornerstone Capabilities, provider of a cloud-based revenue management optimization solution to consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients.

Cornerstone's platform features artificial intelligence (AI) that finds optimal regular and promotion prices. That. combined with NielsenIQ's Connect platform and data assets, will create an end-to-end revenue management solution that can fully integrate financial, promotional, and sales data, and scale globally.

"This is an exciting acquisition that demonstrates our continued commitment to our CPG clients. Incorporating Cornerstone's software into NielsenIQ's existing price and promotion suite of products will further expand the scale of our analytics capabilities and allow us to broaden solutions to our global clients. Our data and analytics provide a unique and unbiased view of consumer behavior, and now we will bring more transparency and clarity to price and promotion strategies," said Jeanne Danubio, president of North America and global clients at NielsenIQ, in a statement.