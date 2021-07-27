Revinate and NAVIS Merge
Revinate, a provider of hospitality guest software, will join forces with NAVIS, a direct booking platform for the hospitality industry. The combined company will be called Revinate.
By integrating Revinate's marketing capabilities and guest data platform with NAVIS' reservation sales suite, the combined company will create an end-to-end guest platform for the hospitality industry. As a combined company, Revinate will now be able to serve more than 300,000 hotels. This combination further enables Revinate to provide personalized and targeted campaigns throughout the guest journey.
"I am very excited to announce the acquisition of such a complimentary business as NAVIS. Together, we expand our data-driven guest platform that enables hoteliers to generate scalable direct revenue and profits through end-to-end guest life cycle interactions that cover the complete guest journey," said Marc Heyneker, CEO of Revinate, in a statement.
"By joining forces, NAVIS and Revinate will become a true hospitality tech powerhouse uniquely positioned to help hoteliers drive high ROI and increased profits from the combined solution. The culture, care for customers, and values at Revinate are almost identical to NAVIS, so I am confident this will bring growth and new opportunities for our employees and our customers," said NAVIS CEO Kyle Buehner, in a statement.