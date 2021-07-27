Revinate and NAVIS Merge

Revinate, a provider of hospitality guest software, will join forces with NAVIS, a direct booking platform for the hospitality industry. The combined company will be called Revinate.

By integrating Revinate's marketing capabilities and guest data platform with NAVIS' reservation sales suite, the combined company will create an end-to-end guest platform for the hospitality industry. As a combined company, Revinate will now be able to serve more than 300,000 hotels. This combination further enables Revinate to provide personalized and targeted campaigns throughout the guest journey.