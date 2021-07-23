SmartCommerce and Resonate Partner

SmartCommerce and Resonate have teamed up to enable SmartCommerce Click2Cart clients to unlock deep insights on their e-commerce audiences and performance.

Resonate provides insights on shopping behaviors and intent, brand and retailer selection, product purchase drivers, demographics, psychographics, media consumption, life stages, and sentiment about recent events like the pandemic and social justice movement.

SmartCommerce Click2Cart helps transform digital touchpoints (ads, social media, email, and more) from awareness builders into e-commerce performance engines. Last year, consumers carted more than $1 billion of products using Click2Cart.

Through this partnership with Resonate, SmartCommerce clients and their agencies can now receive more than 90 new relevant data points on carting consumers that will help them better understand, reach, and engage their highest-value audiences. The reports available through this partnership include snapshots of audience demographics and media consumption behaviors, as well as a unique view into the personal values that drive the decision-making of a given audience.