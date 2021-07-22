Ketch Launches Ketch OTC Free
Ketch, providers of a data control platform, has launched Ketch OTC Free to help businesses struggling to comply with privacy regulations.
With the launch of Ketch OTC Free, businesses receive a free privacy solution that includes integrated policy management, consent management across web and mobile, notice management, data-subject requests, and identity management across jurisdictions.
Companies that use Ketch OTC Free will receive the following:
- Future-proof data privacy compliance;
- Pixel-perfect privacy banners to record consent and deliver notices and disclosures across web and mobile;
- Flexible preference center for consumers to control their data and exercise their rights;
- Quick deployments with configurable policy templates and privacy language.
"The days of businesses taking liberties with consumer data are over," said Tom Chavez, co-founder and CEO of Ketch, in a statement. "Over the past five years, we've seen too many privacy violations, too many businesses failing to safeguard and honor consumer privacy. It's no surprise that people everywhere are rebelling against unauthorized tracking and selling of their data.
"We realized that we could advance the interests of consumers and businesses alike by removing all the obstacles," Chavez added. "That's why we decided to offer Ketch OTC at no charge. Privacy shouldn't be seen as a burden but as an essential human right. We need to start viewing compliance as an opportunity to show consumers the respect they deserve."