Ketch Launches Ketch OTC Free

Ketch, providers of a data control platform, has launched Ketch OTC Free to help businesses struggling to comply with privacy regulations.

With the launch of Ketch OTC Free, businesses receive a free privacy solution that includes integrated policy management, consent management across web and mobile, notice management, data-subject requests, and identity management across jurisdictions.

Companies that use Ketch OTC Free will receive the following:

Future-proof data privacy compliance;

Pixel-perfect privacy banners to record consent and deliver notices and disclosures across web and mobile;

Flexible preference center for consumers to control their data and exercise their rights;

Quick deployments with configurable policy templates and privacy language.