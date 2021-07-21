-->
  • July 21, 2021

Gryphon Networks Rebrands as Gryphon.ai

Gryphon Networks, a provider of voice-driven sales technology, has rebranded as Gryphon.ai to reflect the evolution of the company and its recent launch of artificial intelligence-powered sales tools.

"Gryphon.ai marks a new era in our company's evolution. This rebranding reflects our vision and the AI-driven products we are introducing to the sales technology market as we continue to accelerate growth and innovation while remaining a leader in the compliance space," said Gryphon.ai CEO Jeff Fotta in a statement.

Gryphon provides sales teams with automatic capture and control of all phone activity from any device and AI-powered conversation intelligence technology with sentiment detection to score live calls and identify key coaching moments.

"This is a major milestone for the company as we continue to deliver superior sales results for our clients," said Greg Armor, executive vice president of Gryphon.ai, in a statement. "Gryphon.ai is now positioned to become synonymous with AI-driven sales tech as the market for these tools continues to grow rapidly."

