KnowledgeLake Now Supports Microsoft Azure Government

KnowledgeLake, a provider of document capture and processing solutions, now supports the Microsoft Azure for Government platform to securely automate critical business processes while ensuring regulatory compliance in the cloud.

Organizations using Azure Gov Cloud can now deploy KnowledgeLake's document automation solutions without content and data leaving Azure.

KnowledgeLake's Azure Government support also provides connectivity with the following:

Azure Active directory for user and group management;

Azure Locations (Storage and cosmos DB) for use of a limitless-scale content repository;

Azure SQL & Azure Functions to build content-centric solutions; and

Email Import from Gov Email Server to ingest email messages and attachments from Exchange Online into content automation processes.