KnowledgeLake Now Supports Microsoft Azure Government
KnowledgeLake, a provider of document capture and processing solutions, now supports the Microsoft Azure for Government platform to securely automate critical business processes while ensuring regulatory compliance in the cloud.
Organizations using Azure Gov Cloud can now deploy KnowledgeLake's document automation solutions without content and data leaving Azure.
KnowledgeLake's Azure Government support also provides connectivity with the following:
- Azure Active directory for user and group management;
- Azure Locations (Storage and cosmos DB) for use of a limitless-scale content repository;
- Azure SQL & Azure Functions to build content-centric solutions; and
- Email Import from Gov Email Server to ingest email messages and attachments from Exchange Online into content automation processes.
"Customers on the largest government cloud provider now have unprecedented, seamless access to our intelligent capture, processing, and content management services, providing them the support they need to meet the scale, security, and compliance requirements of these demanding public sectors," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake, in a statement. "We are proud to be one of the first providers to deliver true intelligent document processing, including capture, RPA, and AI-enhanced capabilities, via the Azure Government platform."
