Cuvama Launches Customer Value Management Platform

Cloud-based tech startup cuvama has launched the Customer Value Management (CVM) platform for B2B software subscription pricing businesses.

The CVM platform enables a guided and collaborative discovery of the customer challenges and the key performance indicators impacted by solving those challenges.

"We are excited to be coming off the blocks, having already secured and rolled out our first deployment in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with Zellis, a market leader for payroll and HR solutions," said MG Gurbaxani, CEO of cuvama, in a statement. "The inception of cuvama was due to an initial reaction to fix our clients' pain points. As the subscription economy is the new normal, CVM is the new imperative."

"At Zellis, communicating personalized value, before price, to our customers has consistently been a commercial leadership priority. But before cuvama, this was a heavy custom effort requiring input from our business value advisors, pricing, and finance. cuvama has codified our collective know-how in an easy-to-use web-based platform, and our sales team loves using it," Ben Morgan, group pricing director at Zellis, said in a statement.

"cuvama is a truly collaborative platform, allowing Zellis customers and prospects to meaningfully engage in building the value narrative. As a pre-sales leader and value-selling evangelist for over 25 years, I see cuvama as a breakthrough solution in scaling value selling efforts," added Kevin Male, head of business value advisory at Zellis.