Compulse Launches with Compulse 360 Digital Advertising Platform

Compulse has become a digital marketing technology and managed services company following its release of Compulse 360, an all-in-one software-as-a-service platform for digital media planning, execution, and analytics. It combines planning, fulfillment, and data into one digital platform.

Compulse 360 includes more than 100 integrations with other leading martech providers

Compulse as a company is a result of the merger of Compulse Integrated Marketing, a full-service marketing agency; DataSphere Technologies, a programmatic adtech company; and ZypTV, a programmatic platform for local media buyers.