Aniview Unveils Ad-Ops Service

Aniview, a provider of video advertising solutions, has launched an end-to-end advertising operations service for direct publishers.

Aniview's technology enables publishers to gain complete control and visibility of their entire monetization strategy when using the Aniview platform. All activity on the platform is transparent .

The company's offering includes a revenue share model for publishers accessing the Aniview marketplace and a CPM tech fee based on served impressions only for the usage of Aniview's self-managed platform.The platform includes proprietary and patented video-ad player, mobile-apps SDK, seamless header bidding integration, an ad server, marketplace, CTV/OTT auction, and server-side ad insertion.