Snap and Verishop Partner on E-Commerce Capability

Verishop has partnered with Snap to launch Verishop Mini, a curated shopping experience that lives exclusively within Snapchat, allowing users to discover and shop the latest in fashion and beauty products all without leaving the app.

The curated store, accessible through Snap’s rocket icon within chat and search, will feature a rotating selection of fashion labels, including Ganni, Faithfull the Brand, Labucq, The Line by K, Dannijo, Frankie's Bikinis, Bebe, Richer Poorer, and Fifth & Ninth; and beauty brands, including Kosas, R+Co, Blume, EXA, and Saie. Snapchatters can shop via 10 themed categories, created exclusively for Verishop Mini.

Additionally, Snapchatters can virtually sample popular beauty products and accessories from Verishop through Snap's new augmented reality try-on experiences. The AR shopping lenses will live on Verishop's Snapchat profile and will be accessible in the filter carousel in Snapchat's main camera.