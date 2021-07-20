Qualtrics Acquires Usermind

Qualtrics has acquired Usermind, a customer experience orchestration platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Usermind captures and analyzes contextual data at every touchpoint of the customer journey— from website visits and support calls to purchase history and communications preferences.

Brad Anderson, president of products and services at Qualtrics, said in a blog post today that Usermind will strengthen the Qualtrics XM Directory, its human sentiment database with more than 4 billion customer and employee profiles, by bringing in contextual data from any source to create richer customer profiles that include every interaction customers have with a company and all of the feedback they've provided over time.