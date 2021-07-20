Qualtrics Acquires Usermind
Qualtrics has acquired Usermind, a customer experience orchestration platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Usermind captures and analyzes contextual data at every touchpoint of the customer journey— from website visits and support calls to purchase history and communications preferences.
Brad Anderson, president of products and services at Qualtrics, said in a blog post today that Usermind will strengthen the Qualtrics XM Directory, its human sentiment database with more than 4 billion customer and employee profiles, by bringing in contextual data from any source to create richer customer profiles that include every interaction customers have with a company and all of the feedback they've provided over time.
"Now, organizations will be able to bring this experience and contextual data together with operational data, such as customer demographics or sales history, analyze it, and automatically take action to shape journeys in real time and deliver personalized experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint," he wrote.
"We believe combining the best-in-class [experience management] platform with the best-in-class [experience orchestration] platform will unlock new possibilities for CX and digital teams working together to create and deliver great experiences that power the business," Michel Feaster, co-founder and CEO of Usermind, wrote in a blog post earlier today. "I could not be more excited about the future. It's 100 percent clear to me that we can exponentially accelerate the impact of Usermind as a part of Qualtrics. Joining Qualtrics provides the opportunity to bring journey orchestration and journey analytics to the masses. "