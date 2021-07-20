Comm100 Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Comm100, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has integrated its solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.

The integration will allow users to see and update customer information directly inside the Comm100 agent console and tailor live chat conversations based on current customer data without needing to toggle between multiple applications while chatting.

With this integration, agents receive the following:

Instant customer identification – When website visitors engages with companies' live chat, Comm100 immediately pulls their data collected from multiple channels (e.g., pre-chat form fields, custom variables, login, etc.) to identify existing customers in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM portal.

Routing and visitor segmentation rules &ndash Agents can create specific conditions and rules to route certain user types to target departments (e.g., routing visitors to their account managers assigned in Dynamics 365). Furthermore, agents can use information stored within Dynamics 365 to create segmentation rules within Comm100. If customers matches the rules for a segment, agents can view that segment in the agent console.

All-in-one display &ndash When chatting with customers who exist in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM records, agents can view their contact records inside the Comm100 agent console alongside the live chat pane.

Automatic lead creation – Comm100 can use visitor data collected from live chat or offline messages to create new contacts in the agents' Dynamics 365 accounts automatically. Agents can also manually create or update contacts in their Dynamics 365 accounts right from the Comm100 agent console.

Follow-up tasks – Teams can create follow-up tasks within their Dynamics 365 accounts while chatting with customers. If a customer has no existing contact records, a new profile is created and the chat transcript is saved as a task automatically.