Sugar Adds Sentiment Analysis to SugarPredict

SugarCRM has added sentiment analysis to its SugarPredict product.

SugarPredict is now embedded within the company's SugarLive multichannel customer communications application. SugarLive is designed to enable sales and service personnel to track the details of each customer interaction as it's happening and access customer information across all touch points and channels when needed.

Using a combination of natural language processing and artificial intelligence, SugarPredict surfaces sentiment analysis to shape next-best action recommendations. Supervisors can also review sentiment data to evaluate overall customer experience and journey effectiveness.