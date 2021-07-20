Sugar Adds Sentiment Analysis to SugarPredict
SugarCRM has added sentiment analysis to its SugarPredict product.
SugarPredict is now embedded within the company's SugarLive multichannel customer communications application. SugarLive is designed to enable sales and service personnel to track the details of each customer interaction as it's happening and access customer information across all touch points and channels when needed.
Using a combination of natural language processing and artificial intelligence, SugarPredict surfaces sentiment analysis to shape next-best action recommendations. Supervisors can also review sentiment data to evaluate overall customer experience and journey effectiveness.
"You rarely get a second chance to make a great impression with a customer; it's profoundly important to get each and every interaction right and connect on a deeply human level," said Sugar's chief technology officer, Rich Green, in a statement. "Sales and service professionals are under a great deal of pressure as a customer's business can be won or lost in a single misstep. This is why we're proud to be extending SugarPredict sentiment analysis to empower sales and service professionals on the customer front lines, where the battle for customer loyalty is waged on a daily basis."