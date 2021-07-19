IFS Acquires Customerville
IFS, a cloud enterprise applications company, has acquired Customerville, a customer feedback platforms provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
IFS has a long-established relationship with Customerville with the tool deeply entrenched in its own VoC program. The customer sentiment analysis and intelligence Customerville brings to IFS has played a significant part in how IFS has developed its services, how it developed IFS Cloud, and is continuing to shape its customer Life Cycle Experience program and culture.
Customerville has a comprehensive solution that integrates feedback collection, analysis, distribution, and action into a single, interconnected platform.
"Customerville is highly differentiated in its field because it is design-driven. Unlike competitors that offer surveys in static and flat formats, Customerville transforms customer surveys into rich, interactive experiences elevating customer response rates by between 400 percent and 600 percent. Successful VoC programs are proven to increase revenue, reduce costs, and create a customer-centric culture," said Darren Roos, IFS' CEO, in a statement. "Providing this capability to every IFS customer as part of IFS Cloud means empowering them to not only deliver products or services based on customer insights but to do so at the early design stage, which creates significant business value."
"Our goal at Customerville is to show companies they can own the narrative and go beyond emailing dry reports; this is a fundamental shift for companies looking to deepen their understanding of the customer journey and make smarter decisions. With IFS we saw a meeting of minds in the desire to create a mechanism that would enable businesses to embed surveys into their own customers' journeys," said Max Israel, CEO of Customerville, in a statement. "IFS is committed to enabling customers to deliver amazing Moments of Service and we love the team's passion for creating great experiences. Customerville fits right into that mindset and is a natural extension of IFS's proposition and we look really forward to our joint successes."