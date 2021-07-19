IFS Acquires Customerville

IFS, a cloud enterprise applications company, has acquired Customerville, a customer feedback platforms provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IFS has a long-established relationship with Customerville with the tool deeply entrenched in its own VoC program. The customer sentiment analysis and intelligence Customerville brings to IFS has played a significant part in how IFS has developed its services, how it developed IFS Cloud, and is continuing to shape its customer Life Cycle Experience program and culture.

Customerville has a comprehensive solution that integrates feedback collection, analysis, distribution, and action into a single, interconnected platform.