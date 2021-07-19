Law Ruler Launches Legal CRM Mobile App

Law Ruler, a provider of CRM, practice management, and marketing automation software for law firms, has launched Law Ruler legal CRM and case management mobile app for legal professionals on the go.

The Law Ruler app is available for iPhone and Apple iOS devices as well as Google Android devices.

"Nearly 100 percent of legal professionals use mobile devices for accessing client information on the go. Law Ruler is here to support work on the go on Apple and Google Android phones and tablets," said Daniel Jacobs, chief technology officer of Law Ruler, in a statement.

The Law Ruler Legal CRM mobile app lets users access and manage the following:

Dashboard;

Inbox;

Contacts;

Leads/Intakes;

Cases;

Calendar Events; and

Tasks.

The Law Ruler legal CRM and case management software keeps essential client information secure with high-level, bank-grade security. Law Ruler software is built with the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.