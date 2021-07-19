Vimeo and TikTok Partner to Help SMBs with Video Ads
Vimeo has integrated its video tools with the TikTok platform, helping small and midsize businesses (SMBs) make video ads.
Vimeo also joined the TikTok Marketing Partners, a group of vetted experts who create, implement, and measure TikTok ad campaigns. Vimeo is the first partner to be badged under TikTok's Creative Tools subcategory.
With this partnership, SMBs can now use Vimeo Create, an advanced AI-driven video production tool, to produce and publish ads directly into the TikTok Ad Manager in minutes. The companies also collaborated on developing custom video templates exclusively available in Vimeo Create, optimized for the TikTok platform.
"Vimeo and TikTok are solving one of the most significant pain points for SMBs in reaching customers: how to easily and affordably create professional-quality content at scale," said Richard Bloom, senior vice president of business development at Vimeo, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be the first video creation platform to integrate with TikTok For Business and to expand the reach of Vimeo Create so more businesses can engage even more customers online."
"As small businesses recover and rebuild after a challenging year, TikTok is working on ways to make it easier to reach their community and grow their business," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "Our partnership with Vimeo provides small businesses with simple, effective video tools that rival what the biggest brands in the world have access to, and they drive real results."
Prior to the launch, Vimeo and TikTok invited small businesses to try Vimeo Create and advertise on TikTok for the first time. Participants saw up to 50 percent higher click-through rates compared to previous campaigns on other platforms and doubled the number of videos they created in a short time span. More than 85 percent reported successful campaign results and plan to run additional TikTok campaigns.
NaturalAnnie Essentials, a family-run, Bridgeport, Conn.-based soy candle company, saw 5and a half times more conversions within the first two weeks of the trial campaign compared with other online advertising.
"We've saved thousands of dollars, the stress of shipping candles to a production studio, and lots of headaches by using Vimeo for our TikTok ads," said Annya White-Brown, CEO of NaturalAnnie Essentials, in a statement. "Vimeo Create made it super easy. It was as simple as adding your assets to the templates to fit your brand. Now we create anywhere from 30-75 videos per month."
Related Articles
TINT Integrates with TikTok
03 Mar 2020
Companies can now use TINT to curate user-generated videos on TikTok.
Sideqik's Influencer Marketing Platform Now Supports TikTok
28 Jul 2020
TikTok's massive and fast-expanding reach is now available to marketers who partner with Sideqik for influencer campaigns.
Vimeo Adds Video Marketing Tools and Integrations
27 Jan 2021
Vimeo's latest integrations involve Mailchimp, HubSpot, Constant Contact, and more.
Adjust Joins TikTok Marketing Partner Program
02 Feb 2021
Partnership includes TikTok integrations for Adjust's Audience Builder and Automate, enabling clients to export first-party data directly to TikTok.
Vimeo Partners with Constant Contact
08 Apr 2021
Partnership brings Vimeo's video capabilities to Constant Contact's marketing platforms.