Vimeo and TikTok Partner to Help SMBs with Video Ads

Vimeo has integrated its video tools with the TikTok platform, helping small and midsize businesses (SMBs) make video ads.

Vimeo also joined the TikTok Marketing Partners, a group of vetted experts who create, implement, and measure TikTok ad campaigns. Vimeo is the first partner to be badged under TikTok's Creative Tools subcategory.

With this partnership, SMBs can now use Vimeo Create, an advanced AI-driven video production tool, to produce and publish ads directly into the TikTok Ad Manager in minutes. The companies also collaborated on developing custom video templates exclusively available in Vimeo Create, optimized for the TikTok platform.

"Vimeo and TikTok are solving one of the most significant pain points for SMBs in reaching customers: how to easily and affordably create professional-quality content at scale," said Richard Bloom, senior vice president of business development at Vimeo, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be the first video creation platform to integrate with TikTok For Business and to expand the reach of Vimeo Create so more businesses can engage even more customers online." "As small businesses recover and rebuild after a challenging year, TikTok is working on ways to make it easier to reach their community and grow their business," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "Our partnership with Vimeo provides small businesses with simple, effective video tools that rival what the biggest brands in the world have access to, and they drive real results."

Prior to the launch, Vimeo and TikTok invited small businesses to try Vimeo Create and advertise on TikTok for the first time. Participants saw up to 50 percent higher click-through rates compared to previous campaigns on other platforms and doubled the number of videos they created in a short time span. More than 85 percent reported successful campaign results and plan to run additional TikTok campaigns.

NaturalAnnie Essentials, a family-run, Bridgeport, Conn.-based soy candle company, saw 5and a half times more conversions within the first two weeks of the trial campaign compared with other online advertising.