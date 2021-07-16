Nexa Acquires Client Chat Live

Nexa Receptionists Holdings has acquired Client Chat Live, a full-service live chat and text company, expanding its service offerings with Nexa Chat & Text, now bringing an omnichannel solution to its call answering, inbound and outbound sales, and client and patient intake services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Client Chat Live has become a trusted name in the industry, and bringing it into the Nexa family allows us to further expand our mission of empowering businesses of all sizes to improve customer service, marketing, and sales at scale," said Jeff Mosler, CEO of Nexa, in a statement. "It is a perfect fit for Nexa because Client Chat Live already had a strong business model in legal and home services, and their client retention is among the strongest we've seen in the SMB and mid-market categories."

"Since our inception, our mission has been to support the success of our clients by helping them drive growth through human-powered technology, and now through Nexa, we're able to deliver on that mission with a more complete service offering," said Jon Cumberworth, CEO of Client Chat Live, in a statement. "Not only are our two companies a strategic fit, but we're also aligned in our culture and work philosophies, focused on integrity and a dedication to our employees and customers."