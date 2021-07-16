Majesco Launches Digital Customer360 for P&C
Majesco, a provider of cloud-based software for the insurance industry, has launched Majesco Customer360 for P&C, a customer portal for service, billing, and claims.
Majesco Customer360 for P&C provides a single platform for policy inquiries, policy changes, payment histories, payment updates, claims, service provider connections, claim status, value-added services, and integrations with core solutions.
"As insurers digitally enhance front-end capabilities to elevate customer experiences, next-generation customer portal solutions must synchronize engagement across the value chain touchpoints to deliver a more engaging, holistic experience," said Manish Shah, president and chief product officer of Majesco, in a statement. "Built on Majesco Digital1st Insurance no-code/low-code platform, Majesco Digital Customer360 for P&C provides that next-gen customer experience that compares to today's leading digital companies. The collaboration between the Majesco and KPMG teams has been phenomenal, delivering a truly next-generation portal platform."