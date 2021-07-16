Majesco Launches Digital Customer360 for P&C

Majesco, a provider of cloud-based software for the insurance industry, has launched Majesco Customer360 for P&C, a customer portal for service, billing, and claims.

Majesco Customer360 for P&C provides a single platform for policy inquiries, policy changes, payment histories, payment updates, claims, service provider connections, claim status, value-added services, and integrations with core solutions.