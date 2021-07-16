mParticle Integrates with Shopify

Customer data platform provider mParticle has integrated with Shopify's commerce platform to provide a single view of the customer based on data collected across multiple touchpoints, such as websites, apps, brick-and-mortar stores, support channels, social media, and e-commerce.

mParticle's Shopify integration allows companies to extract user and event data from Shopify and unify it with customer profiles. Users can capture purchase events from Shopify and add them to purchases made in-store, through main apps, or through external channels, like Amazon. Agents can see every customer interaction within the agent console, such as checkouts and orders.

Shopify can forward events to mParticle when orders have been cancelled, shipped, or delivered. These events can be used to build segments in the Audience builder or forwarded to marketing automation platforms like Braze or Iterable to trigger follow-up email, in-app messaging, or push communications.