Quotient Adds Attribution and Self-Serve Capabilities to Quotient Analytics

Quotient, a digital media and promotions technology company, has launched multitouch media measurement and self-serve capabilities within the Quotient Analytics Platform to allow advertisers, retailers, and agencies to evaluate the performance of their omnichannel campaigns run on the Quotient Analytics Platform in near real time through impact on sales.

Within the Quotient Analytics Platform, a new methodology attributes sales across all media touch points run on the platform and provides rich insights into best-performing audiences, creative, and channels. It is centered around time-based, multitouch and impression-based attribution, looking at individual purchases and impressions while sharing credit to relevant impressions using equal distribution. When a purchase occurs, the Quotient Analytics Platform spreads that purchase across all relevant impressions preceding it within the attribution window.

With a new self-serve capability, users can get on-demand access to the platform with near real time performance tracking and assess campaign health within days of launch. Users can also aggregate results across any selection of campaigns without duplications of impressions and transactions.

"We are excited to offer our customers access to this holistic measurement capability within the Quotient Analytics Platform to help them access critical data that has previously not been available to advertisers, retailers, and agencies," said Steven Boal, CEO and founder of Quotient, in a statement. "With this enhancement, our customers will now have a clear picture of sales tied to impressions. They will be able to understand their return on ad spend across all touchpoints and optimize a campaign in flight accordingly, making their dollars work efficiently and driving impactful results."

Early adopters of the new platform include Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and Bimbo Bakeries.