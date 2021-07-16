Quotient Adds Attribution and Self-Serve Capabilities to Quotient Analytics
Quotient, a digital media and promotions technology company, has launched multitouch media measurement and self-serve capabilities within the Quotient Analytics Platform to allow advertisers, retailers, and agencies to evaluate the performance of their omnichannel campaigns run on the Quotient Analytics Platform in near real time through impact on sales.
Within the Quotient Analytics Platform, a new methodology attributes sales across all media touch points run on the platform and provides rich insights into best-performing audiences, creative, and channels. It is centered around time-based, multitouch and impression-based attribution, looking at individual purchases and impressions while sharing credit to relevant impressions using equal distribution. When a purchase occurs, the Quotient Analytics Platform spreads that purchase across all relevant impressions preceding it within the attribution window.
With a new self-serve capability, users can get on-demand access to the platform with near real time performance tracking and assess campaign health within days of launch. Users can also aggregate results across any selection of campaigns without duplications of impressions and transactions.
"We are excited to offer our customers access to this holistic measurement capability within the Quotient Analytics Platform to help them access critical data that has previously not been available to advertisers, retailers, and agencies," said Steven Boal, CEO and founder of Quotient, in a statement. "With this enhancement, our customers will now have a clear picture of sales tied to impressions. They will be able to understand their return on ad spend across all touchpoints and optimize a campaign in flight accordingly, making their dollars work efficiently and driving impactful results."
Early adopters of the new platform include Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and Bimbo Bakeries.
"We're excited to see what additional metrics and optimization opportunities this early adopters' launch will unlock for our brands. To date, we have not had access to an in-flight measurement tool that gives us transparency into our digital performance in real time. We are looking forward to testing the platform and hope that this will allow us to optimize on performance and improve the overall results of programs that we run through Quotient," said Grace Smith, manager of retail media at Nestlé USA, in a statement.
"Bimbo Bakeries and Quotient have a longstanding relationship, and together we have tested new digital media tactics, expanded into new channels, and have seen positive brand growth as a result. What has become essential is the need to more easily and holistically evaluate the performance of integrated media campaigns. We are thrilled that Quotient is working to bring an innovative solution that bridges several marketing touch points into one media measurement tool, and we are eager to partner with them on this new initiative," said Allie Lajeunesse, assistant manager of shopper marketing at Bimbo Bakeries, in a statement.