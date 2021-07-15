Discuss.io Launches Augmented Insights Suite
Discuss.io, a provider of video platforms for consumer conversations, has launched Augmented Insights, a suite of intelligence tools to help companies bridge live consumer conversation sessions and the insights gathered.
Powered by natural language processing and machine learning, Discuss.io's Augmented Insights features include sentiment analysis, tagging, tag explorer and theme identification. Companies can store live customer conversations directly in the platform.
"We know that our clients spend a lot of time finding and documenting insights; this remains the most important output of consumer interviews and focus groups," said Jim Longo, Discuss.io's co-founder and chief strategy officer, in a statement. "With our new AI capabilities, we are solving one of the biggest problems in the MRX industry, threading a needle through thousands of interviews and enriching and transforming disorganized raw data into powerful intelligence, thus giving some of the world's leading brands control and continuity to optimize their investments and save time and money."
