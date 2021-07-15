Qubit Launches CommerceAI

Qubit, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered personalization, today launched Qubit CommerceAI to deliver advanced one-to-one personalization.

Qubit CommerceAI combines customer data, including intent, and design tools. Through deep learning, companies can learn more about their customers and determine the products from their catalogs that will drive actual sales performance.

"Although the growth of ecommerce exceeded all expectations last year, with no sign of slowing, many customers are still frustrated with the online shopping experience because they either can't easily find what they're looking for or the products being recommended are not individually targeted," Qubit's CEO and founder, Graham Cooke, said in a statement. "Brands can remedy this by using modern technologies like deep learning to better understand customer behavior and create truly tailored shopping experiences; ones that connect visitors directly with the products they're most interested in. Deep learning-driven product recommendations not only drive 1:1 personalized shopping experiences, they also allow brands to derive more value and revenue from their entire product catalogs."