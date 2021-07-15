LoopMe Adds PurchaseLoop Audiences on LiveRamp Data Marketplace

LoopMe, an advertising platform provider, has introduced PurchaseLoop Audiences, a standalone offering available on LiveRamp Data Marketplace.

PurchaseLoop Audiences, a solution derived from LoopMe's Audience Intelligence targeting product, provides advertisers with access to always-on custom segments for audience targeting across all screens, outside of LoopMe media campaigns.

PurchaseLoop Audiences segments are opt-in, privacy-conscious, and not reliant on cookies. PurchaseLoop Audiences' AI-powered platform informs the survey distribution for the recruitment of respondents. PurchaseLoop Audiences serves the survey via mobile devices to find respondents and, using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify which attributes are involved in those responses, builds a predictive model to find more respondents within that category. The LoopMe AI engine uses predictive precision analysis to recruit more respondents.

More than 200 segments are available, but tsegments can also be customized across parameters such as demographics, behavioral intent, media consumption patterns, and more.