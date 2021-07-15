Semafone Launches SecureWeb+ for Payments on Third-Party Websites

Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, today launched Semafone SecureWeb+, which enables outsourced contact centers, in-house customer support and merchants to make payments on behalf of others via third-party websites.

"Today, customers expect a modern, frictionless experience and don't want to be passed around from agent to agent across different channels," said Gary Barnett, CEO of Semafone, in a statement. "With the integration of Semafone SecureWeb+, contact center agents will regain control over the payment applications being used and eliminate the challenges of toggling between tools and calls to complete payments for customers. Semafone SecureWeb+ empowers third-party merchants to seamlessly and confidently make [Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards]-compliant payments on behalf of their customers."

Semafone's SecureWeb+ acts as an extension of Cardprotect Voice+, protecting agents from exposure to sensitive data and mitigating risk to the contact center. In addition, merchants are descoped for PCI DSS compliance, while supporting a diversification of their service offering to their customers via third-party websites.

With this solution, as customers' payment card details are inserted from Cardprotect Voice+ via dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) masking onto specified website payment pages, sensitive card data entered into the secure web browser cannot be copied, viewed in the browser code, or captured in a screenshot.

Organizations using SecureWeb+ can configure as many third-party websites as they need.