Twilio Launches Twilio Live for Interactive Live Streaming
Cloud communications platform provider Twilio has released Twilio Live, a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to embed live, interactive audio and video streaming solutions into their applications.
"The rise of virtual experiences and the popularity of platforms like Clubhouse and TikTok have signaled that the next big channel for customer engagement is live audio and video streaming," said Hakim Mehmood, general manager of voice and video at Twilio, in a statement. "Twilio Live gives businesses the building blocks they need to create personalized experiences for their communities and interact with millions of customers in a fresh and exciting way."
Twilio Live enables businesses to deliver audio and video experiences that custom fit their specific brand and community needs at scale. Twilio Live provides low latency at scale. Businesses in a wide array of industries, from retail to education to gaming and entertainment, can build live streaming experiences that are unique to their brands.
"The virtual event has evolved from an ad hoc experience to a permanent element of nearly every company's internal and external engagement strategy," Tiger Shen, chief technology officer at Welcome, a virtual event platform, said in a statement. "Building on top of Twilio's live-streaming infrastructure allows our team to spend time on the bespoke pieces of creating a jaw-dropping product."
"We are continuously exploring ways to enhance communities and discussions on Reddit," Anand Paka, senior director of product at Reddit, said in a statement. "Twilio Live has helped our team bring voice to community conversation through our key upcoming live audio feature, Reddit Talk. We have been pleased with the quality of the audio capabilities and the proactive support from Twilio that allowed a speedy integration."