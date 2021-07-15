Twilio Launches Twilio Live for Interactive Live Streaming

Cloud communications platform provider Twilio has released Twilio Live, a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to embed live, interactive audio and video streaming solutions into their applications.

"The rise of virtual experiences and the popularity of platforms like Clubhouse and TikTok have signaled that the next big channel for customer engagement is live audio and video streaming," said Hakim Mehmood, general manager of voice and video at Twilio, in a statement. "Twilio Live gives businesses the building blocks they need to create personalized experiences for their communities and interact with millions of customers in a fresh and exciting way."

Twilio Live enables businesses to deliver audio and video experiences that custom fit their specific brand and community needs at scale. Twilio Live provides low latency at scale. Businesses in a wide array of industries, from retail to education to gaming and entertainment, can build live streaming experiences that are unique to their brands.