Snowflake Supports Unified ID 2.0

Snowflake, a data cloud company, now supports Unified ID 2.0 to help organizations enrich audience data without sharing consumers' personally identifiable information (PII).

With Unified ID 2.0 support, Snowflake customers will be able to activate audiences on any platform that has adopted Unified ID 2.0, using Snowflake’s secure data-sharing technology.

Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an open-source, industry-governed identity solution that preserves the value of relevant advertising audience data while giving consumers more control over the use of their data. Its availability on the Snowflake Data Marketplace will empower Snowflake partners to leverage the Data Cloud to safely manage their first-party data by matching identifiers for a single view of consumers.

"Unified ID 2.0 was created to provide the advertising industry in the open internet with the ability to collaborate on email-based audience data, while also providing more consumer control," said Bill Michels, general manager of product at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "With Unified ID 2.0 and Snowflake's Data Cloud, our customers will be able to more efficiently bring data together from across platforms and engage in more effective audience targeting and measurement, re-defining how the industry leverages data insights."

With the Snowflake Data Marketplace and Unified ID 2.0, companies will be able to join purchase data and ad exposure data. Publishers will be able to activate their first-party data and pass to service providers for execution. Data partners will be able to augment the data assets of companies and publishers in a privacy-conscious way, since PII never needs to move from Snowflake's single, integrated platform.