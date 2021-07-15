FlexIP Solutions Introduces Flex Text

FlexIP Solutions, a provider of custom managed communications services, has launched the Flex Text business text messaging platform, which allows businesses to reach customers using two-way SMS and MMS text messages.

Flex Text enables organizations to text-enable their main business phone numbers or toll-free numbers so they can connect with customers, employees, members, or constituents on their mobile devices for a range of communications, such as the following:

Notifications;

Sales and marketing promotions;

Live interactions;

Appointment reminders;

Delivery scheduling and tracking;

Customer surveys; and

Customer support and trouble tickets.

"There are plenty of statistics to back up the business value of texting, including a 98 percent open rate and 45 percent response rate, but we all know from experience that texting is the best way to reach people," said Matt Hostacky, regional sales manager at FlexIP Solutions, in a statement. "You live on your smartphone, and so do your customers, prospects, and employees. Flex Text lets your business turn the mobile trend to your advantage. It's that simple."

Flex Text is a complete suite of fully customizable and programmable SMS and MMS texting features, including the following: