CSG Acquires Kitewheel
CSG, a provider of customer engagement, revenue management, and payments solutions, has acquired Kitewheel, a provider of customer journey orchestration and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Kitewheel is a natural extension to CSG's customer engagement portfolio and strengthens our presence in faster-growing industry verticals like retail, financial services, and healthcare, which further diversify our revenue mix and customer base," said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement at CSG, in a statement. "Kitewheel's expertise and established market leadership will enhance our ability to deliver greater value to new customers around the world and turbocharge the global expansion of our customer engagement business."
The combination of CSG's digital customer engagement technologies and Kitewheel's journey orchestration and analytics SaaS technology will result in a real-time interaction management platform that bridges the gap between information silos and taps into the power of unified customer interaction and behavioral data to produce end-to-end customer journeys.
"In today's hyper-connected, hyper-personalized world, the ability to offer differentiated customer experiences can make or break a company and brand," said Mark Smith, president of Kitewheel, in a statement. "By joining the CSG family, Kitewheel brings added scale to our combined customer engagements portfolio, tying together CSG's proven products, experiences practice, journey orchestration, analytics, and communication engagement channel solutions. These real-time interaction management capabilities are unmatched in the industry and offer an end-to-end solution with the agility and intentionality companies need to wow their customers."