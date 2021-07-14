CSG Acquires Kitewheel

CSG, a provider of customer engagement, revenue management, and payments solutions, has acquired Kitewheel, a provider of customer journey orchestration and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Kitewheel is a natural extension to CSG's customer engagement portfolio and strengthens our presence in faster-growing industry verticals like retail, financial services, and healthcare, which further diversify our revenue mix and customer base," said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement at CSG, in a statement. "Kitewheel's expertise and established market leadership will enhance our ability to deliver greater value to new customers around the world and turbocharge the global expansion of our customer engagement business."

The combination of CSG's digital customer engagement technologies and Kitewheel's journey orchestration and analytics SaaS technology will result in a real-time interaction management platform that bridges the gap between information silos and taps into the power of unified customer interaction and behavioral data to produce end-to-end customer journeys.