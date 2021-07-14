Adobe Launches Experience Manager Screens as a Cloud Service

Adobe is now offering Adobe Experience Manager Screens, its omnichannel content management and digital signage capability, as a cloud-native service. This will allow for automatic scaling support for millions of digital signage devices and unlock new possibilities in the delivery of personalized experiences at scale.

The service also offers the following:

Bulk device registration for deploying mass scale networks;

Search and Filter, which enables users to find displays, devices, and channels;

Device Health Snapshot, which provides critical stats at a glance; and

Objects Details Pages across channels, displays, and devices.

Screens as a Cloud Service supports fast read and write access via the cloud-native architecture, allowing for near real-time communications. This also enables dynamic content and near real-time updates and messaging that power highly personalized experiences across regions and even down to customer-selected individual locations.

With Screens as a Cloud Service, Adobe manages the back end with the client and has access to connected sensors and hardware specifications. Adobe is also responsible for monitoring and mitigating playback interruptions, and Screens as a Cloud Service allows Adobe to collect device and player logs in its own system, introducing smart alerting and blank screen prevention methods depending on the root cause.