Backtracks Integrates with Google Cloud for Podcast Data
Backtracks, providers of a platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, has integrated with Google Cloud and Google Data Studio to provide data visibility and consolidation across multiple data sources.
Backtracks' Podcast Analytics and Ads Connector for Google Data Studio allows publishers, advertisers, and agencies to build custom reports and dashboards for their podcast analytics and advertising data. They can combine their podcast data with additional sources, such as data from Google systems and properties, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more. Reports are fully customizable, enabling users to drag-and-drop additional data, reorganize, change themes and color schemes and more.
"Integrating Backtracks' podcast and audio analytics technology with Google Data Studio - easily the best free online reporting tool - was a necessary next move for Backtracks," said Jonathan Gill, co-founder and CEO of Backtracks, in a statement. "Allowing our users to combine their data for seamless analysis with one of the most widely used reporting tools allows for better decision making in a visual and time-saving way."