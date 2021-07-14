Backtracks Integrates with Google Cloud for Podcast Data

Backtracks, providers of a platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, has integrated with Google Cloud and Google Data Studio to provide data visibility and consolidation across multiple data sources.

Backtracks' Podcast Analytics and Ads Connector for Google Data Studio allows publishers, advertisers, and agencies to build custom reports and dashboards for their podcast analytics and advertising data. They can combine their podcast data with additional sources, such as data from Google systems and properties, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more. Reports are fully customizable, enabling users to drag-and-drop additional data, reorganize, change themes and color schemes and more.