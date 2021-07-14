Satisfi Labs and Noble Partner on Food & Beverage Assistant

Noble, providers of a digital commerce and marketing platform, has partnered with Satisfi Labs, a conversational artificial intelligence platform, to provide conversational commerce for food and drink concessions at live events. The Food & Beverage Assistant makes helps fans access food and drink information and make purchases within chat conversations.

"At Noble, we are always looking for ways to increase ease-of-use for guests and find more channels to drive the more profitable digital orders we see on the platform," said Matt Draper, chief operating officer of Noble, in a statement. "Working with Satisfi Labs and launching their AI-powered Food & Beverage Assistant, we now offer our users a more natural way to place these orders to meet their specific needs and increase their overall experience and satisfaction."

"As the live event industry evolves, we are excited to partner with Noble to provide our customers with seamless concessions ordering capabilities," said Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs, in a statement. "Guests of live events are interested in accessing information at their fingertips and across multiple channels. By working with Noble, our venue customers are now able to not only provide their guests with automated answers on their food and beverage choices but drive transactions through a chat conversation. Our joint offering improves the fan experience and provides venue operators a new data source to learn about their guests' concessions buying behaviors and tailor their offerings for the future."