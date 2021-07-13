VERB Releases verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook
Verb Technology, a provider of interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications, today released verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook.
verbMAIL is an interactive video sales tool that allows Microsoft Outlook users to record or upload virtually any video and add interactive clickable buttons and icons right in the video for making purchases, scheduling appointments, downloading or viewing product literature and media, and many other sales enabling interactions – all natively from the new verbMAIL button that will appear on the Outlook toolbar after installation. These interactive video emails can be shared through Outlook, and verbMAIL provides detailed viewer engagement analytics so that users will know when recipients watch the video, how long they watched, how many times, and which icons they clicked;
"After an extended development, testing, and beta period, we're extremely excited to release verbMAIL to the general public. I believe this will become an invaluable tool for everyone, from the largest enterprise sales teams to the smallest start-ups and entrepreneurs looking for that extra edge to generate income in these difficult times," said Rory Cutaia, CEO of VERB, in a statement. "Making the friction-free, sales-driving, ecommerce capabilities of our interactive video technology available to Microsoft Outlook users will empower people all over the world to find sales success. Developed through our direct collaboration with Microsoft's Global Partner Solutions' U.S. technical team, we believe verbMAIL has the potential to be one of our company's biggest value creators, among a new suite of value creators, including our livestream ecommerce solution, verbLIVE with Attribution, that we believe can drive revenue going forward."