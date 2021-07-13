VERB Releases verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook

Verb Technology, a provider of interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications, today released verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook.

verbMAIL is an interactive video sales tool that allows Microsoft Outlook users to record or upload virtually any video and add interactive clickable buttons and icons right in the video for making purchases, scheduling appointments, downloading or viewing product literature and media, and many other sales enabling interactions – all natively from the new verbMAIL button that will appear on the Outlook toolbar after installation. These interactive video emails can be shared through Outlook, and verbMAIL provides detailed viewer engagement analytics so that users will know when recipients watch the video, how long they watched, how many times, and which icons they clicked;