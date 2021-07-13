Bundled Launches Automated Gifting

Bundled, an online gifting company, now offers technology that helps companies automatically send gifts to clients and employees.

Bundled's fulfillment software is fully customizable to integrate and communicate with CRM or human resources (HR) software. For any occasion, Bundled is automatically alerted and a personalized gift is then shipped to the recipient's address.

"Birthdays, work anniversaries, and professional milestones will never go unrecognized. Our automated technology does all the leg work for corporations," said Chelsea Gheesling, co-founder of Bundled, in a statement. "Thoughtful gifting is so much easier when you don't have to worry about the details. Bundled handles them all so employees feel appreciated."

During each point in the production process, Bundled sends gifting updates via email to the salesperson or HR representative, and when the bundle arrives at its destination, an email is sent to confirm that the gift was received.