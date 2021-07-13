ZoomInfo to Acquire Chorus.ai
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, will acquire Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence provider, for $575 million.
The planned acquisition of Chorus will add a new category of actionable insights to ZoomInfo's intelligence layer.. Chorus uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to capture and analyze prospect and customer calls, meetings, and emails. It unearths insights that enable revenue teams to listen to previous conversations, learn from them, win business, and repeat these actions across all prospect and customer deals.
"ZoomInfo is the only company that can marry a best-in-class data layer with world-class go-to-market applications," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "The acquisition of Chorus will accelerate our vision to deliver a modern go-to-market platform that brings together best-in-class intelligence with comprehensive data management, workflow, and engagement software, empowering companies to effectively execute their revenue-generating strategies. With the largest conversation intelligence patent portfolio in the industry, Chorus will advance each aspect of our vision by surfacing a new category of insights, illuminating new workflows, and enabling more targeted engagement at scale."
The combined company will expand visibility into companies' buying committees by identifying and recommending other key contacts involved in the buying decision or referenced by participants in conversations. As Chorus recognizes meeting invitees and participants and listens for their sentiments, motivations, and concerns, ZoomInfo will further enrich the profile of each member with detailed contact and company intelligence. By integrating keyword trackers from Chorus into ZoomInfo, revenue teams will also be able to create audiences based on insights from conversations, flag deals and renewals that could be in jeopardy, and trigger alerts to address concerns in real time.
"We are thrilled about the opportunity to join forces with ZoomInfo and bring conversation intelligence to every revenue team," Jim Benton, Chorus.ai's CEO, who will join ZoomInfo as senior vice president of emerging products, said in a statement. "ZoomInfo has a bold vision of delivering a world-class go-to-market platform that empowers companies to drive better execution and more revenue. Chorus will play a vital role in helping deliver on that promise with deep, A.I.-driven insights based on real interactions with prospects and customers, a previously untapped source of crucial data about their relationships."
"This news is a game-changer for how B2B companies go to market," said Meagen Eisenberg, chief marketing officer of TripActions, in a statement. "ZoomInfo is the key centerpiece that our sales team relies on to connect with qualified leads engaging with our marketing campaigns. The conversation intelligence which Chorus provides not only gives visibility into what happens next, it also allows us to use the voice of the customer to inform our strategy. These insights and actions are essential to driving repeatable success across our entire revenue organization."
