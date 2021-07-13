ZoomInfo to Acquire Chorus.ai

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, will acquire Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence provider, for $575 million.

The planned acquisition of Chorus will add a new category of actionable insights to ZoomInfo's intelligence layer.. Chorus uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to capture and analyze prospect and customer calls, meetings, and emails. It unearths insights that enable revenue teams to listen to previous conversations, learn from them, win business, and repeat these actions across all prospect and customer deals.

"ZoomInfo is the only company that can marry a best-in-class data layer with world-class go-to-market applications," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "The acquisition of Chorus will accelerate our vision to deliver a modern go-to-market platform that brings together best-in-class intelligence with comprehensive data management, workflow, and engagement software, empowering companies to effectively execute their revenue-generating strategies. With the largest conversation intelligence patent portfolio in the industry, Chorus will advance each aspect of our vision by surfacing a new category of insights, illuminating new workflows, and enabling more targeted engagement at scale."

The combined company will expand visibility into companies' buying committees by identifying and recommending other key contacts involved in the buying decision or referenced by participants in conversations. As Chorus recognizes meeting invitees and participants and listens for their sentiments, motivations, and concerns, ZoomInfo will further enrich the profile of each member with detailed contact and company intelligence. By integrating keyword trackers from Chorus into ZoomInfo, revenue teams will also be able to create audiences based on insights from conversations, flag deals and renewals that could be in jeopardy, and trigger alerts to address concerns in real time.