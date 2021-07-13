Moz Introduces Moz Group

Moz, a provider of search engine optimization technology, yesterday introduced the Moz Group, a collection of marketing technology brands, including Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Kickbox, SMTP, eVoice, Line2, and eReceptionist, which together operate as a subsidiary of J2 Global.

As part of the Moz Group, Moz will continue to build solutions for SEO and digital marketing, with three new product innovations being announced.

Moz is releasing Performance Metrics in Moz Pro; a competitive research suite coming soon to Moz Pro to identify competitors, keywords, and content areas that need improvement; an on-page keyword grouper that helps content strategists identify page topics to determine if the content should be broken out into multiple pages; and a topical link finder that allows digital marketers to input specific URLs and targeted keywords to identify domains with topically relevant links.