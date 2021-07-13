Contentsquare Acquires AI Company Upstride
Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, has acquired Upstride today, a company specialized in improving machine learning performance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Data is the life force of our solution, and Upstride is home to some of the most creative and innovative minds in the tech industry. We are very pleased to welcome Upstride into the Contentsquare family and to start pushing new AI boundaries together," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement.""AI will fundamentally reshape our digital journeys toward better and more personalized experiences. With trillions of user interactions analyzed daily, Contentsquare is ideally placed to lead this transformation and become one of the world's top tech companies. We are very excited about joining such an amazing company and leveraging AI to its fullest potential," said Gary Roth, co-founder and CEO of Upstride, in a statement.
