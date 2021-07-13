Contentsquare Acquires AI Company Upstride

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, has acquired Upstride today, a company specialized in improving machine learning performance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Data is the life force of our solution, and Upstride is home to some of the most creative and innovative minds in the tech industry. We are very pleased to welcome Upstride into the Contentsquare family and to start pushing new AI boundaries together," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement."