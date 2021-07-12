WebFindYou Adds Live Chat

WebFindYou has added live chat to its digital marketing solutions.

WebFindYou's live chat feature is integrated into its Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology. Prior to speaking with a customer, the chat agent receives data insights outlining all trackable interactions that customer has ever had with the company, how they landed on the website, click-through rates on email marketing pieces, engagement with social media posts, shopping cart IDs for ecommerce websites, and more. Businesses can also start a group chat, allowing cross-departmental teams to collaborate and assist online visitors.

"Our Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology makes every step of the digital marketing process more efficient and easier for users to implement and manage so they can improve their search engine rankings and maximize brand awareness, website traffic, potential clients, and revenue," said Robert Blankenship, founder and CEO of WebFindYou., in a statement. "Each new component we develop is aimed at simplifying digital marketing and maximizing leads and sales, and this new live chat feature accomplishes just that, allowing businesses to stand out from the competition."

Before launching the live chat feature, WebFindYou provided a fully simulated chat component for websites. Companies can still use the simulated chat as well as an offline chat where users can leave a message during off-hours or when personnel is not available. Companies can also set predefined messages and responses.

In addition to the live chat feature, WebFindYou is currently integrating a chatbot feature.