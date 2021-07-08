Mitto Adds Support for Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter

Mitto, a provider of communications solutions, has rolled out messaging connectivity for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Mitto's rollout of Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Twitter business messaging provides extended capabilities for Mitto Conversations, a single unified inbox for all customer engagement channels and a wide range of content. With these integrations, Mitto Conversations users can facilitate and respond to inbound Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Twitter inquiries and support requests through a unified inbox accessible to multiple agents

"Social media networks have evolved from their early days as consumer-to-consumer platforms and are now highly effective channels for brands to engage, advertise and grow their business," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto, in a statement. "Customers are comfortable, familiar with, and already on these channels, allowing brands to seamlessly and naturally facilitate conversations without forcing customers to leave to another channel. With the addition of Messenger, Instagram and Twitter to our portfolios, brands can manage all two-way customer conversations across all of the most popular channels through a single provider, giving them the flexibility to scale without draining resources."

Other supported channels include Google Business Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, WeChat, webchat, and SMS.