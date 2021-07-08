Nielsen Acquires TVTY
Global data, measurement, and analytics company Nielsen has acquired TVTY, a TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
TVTY's solutions enable advertisers and agencies to optimize their spend based on the outcomes most important to them. TVTY will complement and expand Nielsen's TV Attribution and Ad Intel services.
"We're excited to welcome TVTY into the Nielsen family. The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen's strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement," said Nielsen's chief growth officer and international president, Sean Cohan, in a statement. "TVTY bolsters Nielsen's ability to size an audience with analytics. Nielsen offers marketers full-funnel search, interest, and sales metrics, enabling them to operate with speed and granularity. We offer valuable data insights to plan, optimize, and assess the performance of spend across channels and markets. Together we will be powering a better media future for marketers."
"We believe that TV advertising will be increasingly bought and optimized based on business outcomes. We are grateful for the passionate team, partners, and clients that have allowed us to build the platform needed for this new reality. Today, we are humbled to join the Nielsen family, and we know there is no better place to achieve our vision on a global scale," said Eliott Reilhac, CEO of TVTY, in a statement.