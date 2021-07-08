Tattle Partners with Punchh for Restaurant Feedback Offering

Tattle, a customer feedback solutions provider, is integrating with Punchh, a restaurant loyalty platform provider.

The integration combines the Punchh platform's rich view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints with Tattle's ability to track detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels. Now, all guests who check-in or redeem rewards at participating restaurants that use Punchh will be sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with their unique transaction data, such as location, time of day, and email address.

"With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests," said Alex Beltrani, Tattle's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Based on over 80 million data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20 percent lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7 percent decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on and off-premises measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI."

"We are proud to partner with Tattle to empower our restaurant partners to help distinguish their guest experience through elevated customer service," said Shyam Rao, co-founder and CEO of Punchh, in a statement. "More than ever before, consumers and restaurants are leaning into data-driven feedback and actionable insights. Partnering with Tattle enables our brands to offer an improved guest experience within and beyond the four walls of their restaurants, which is core to our mission."