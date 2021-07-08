ZoomInfo Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365
ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365. ZoomInfo's data will now be centralized within Dynamics 365.
With ZoomInfo integrated into Dynamics 365, joint customers can now create and update new and existing records in Dynamics 365 and control the configuration and distribution of data across their systems of record.
"We're unleashing the power of ZoomInfo within Dynamics 365, one of the top customer relationship management systems in the world," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Being able to seamlessly deliver ZoomInfo's wealth of sales and marketing intelligence directly into Dynamics 365 will improve the experience for every one of our mutual customers. Sales, marketing, and operations professionals can now enjoy the benefits of having ZoomInfo's best-in-class intelligence as part of their daily Dynamics 365 experience, gaining a competitive advantage in finding their next-best customers more efficiently and effectively."
"Bringing ZoomInfo into Dynamics 365 strengthens the capabilities of our leading CRM system," said Ray Smith, general manager of Dynamics 365 at Microsoft, in a statement. "The ZoomInfo integration means our Dynamics 365 customers have even more insights to drive prospecting and targeting and ultimately engage more customers in the most efficient way possible. This integration helps better manage relationships and stakeholders throughout the sales funnel."
