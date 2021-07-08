The Trade Desk Launches Solimar Media Trading Platform

Global advertising technology provider The Trade Desk has launched Solimar, a trading platform to help help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet.

Solimar includes the following capabilities:

"We are at an important moment in the evolution of digital advertising. Marketers are eager to address a wide range of emerging opportunities, from the once-in-a-generation shift in TV consumption to proving the connection between their campaigns and business growth, and driving advances in consumer-conscious privacy," said Jeff Green, co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "And we are launching Solimar at this moment so that marketers can fully embrace those opportunities on the open internet. The transparent cross-channel precision and measurement capabilities of Solimar stand in strong contrast to the limitations of walled gardens"

"Solimar is the result of more than two years of engineering work and represents a breakthrough in surfacing the most important decisions for today's marketers," said Dave Pickles, co-founder and chief technology officer of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "That means traders can focus on their strategic priorities and rely on Solimar to handle everything else. That's because by adding planning and decisioning into every aspect of the buying cycle, Solimar acts on information in real time, ensuring all decisions are data-driven. In this way, Solimar embodies everything I've learned about media buying over the last 15 years."