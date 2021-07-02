Transcosmos Adds Marketing Support to Its CMS

Transcosmos has added A/B testing, marketing campaign management, and marketing campaign access analysis to its DEC CMS, a multilingual content management system powered by Acquia.

With these new features, Transcosmos DEC CMS users can execute digital marketing initiatives, from creating and testing content, to measuring marketing performance, to improving content, simply by configuring settings.

The A/B testing feature lets users test and compare the performance of content by adjusting the test ratio for parameters, user agents devices, and other targets.

With marketing campaign management, users can se different display patterns with a combination of parameters and content, including image, link text, destination URL, etc., and show different content to users who have accessed the URLs with parameters.

Marketing campaign access analysis lets marketers set up conversion action sets, set actions they want users to take as conversion action sets, measure and view impressions, clicks, click rate, conversions, and conversion rate.