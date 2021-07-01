Sprout Social Integrates with Shopify and Facebook Shops
Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has integrated with Shopify and Facebook Shops.
These new integrations with Shopify and Facebook Shops enable Sprout users to deliver customer care and provide personalized interactions throughout the entire purchasing cycle, from discovery to sale and beyond. Sprout customers will now have quick access to product catalogs and historical customer information so they can connect online orders with a customers' social profiles and reach customers where they are already browsing and shopping.
"Social has always had an incredible influence over purchase decisions, and until recently, the actual path to purchase has been disjointed. Someone browsing on social had to navigate to a brand's website or go to their store, adding another step and more friction in the buyer journey, ultimately increasing the risk of losing that sale. But buyer expectations have dramatically increased, and today's consumer expects a seamless purchase experience in one place, so businesses must adapt," said Ryan Barretto, president of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Our fully integrated social commerce platform will enable Sprout customers to unite their commerce and social workflows. This results in a streamlined shopping experience for customers and an easy-to-use experience for their team members behind the scenes."
