Sprout Social Integrates with Shopify and Facebook Shops

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has integrated with Shopify and Facebook Shops.

These new integrations with Shopify and Facebook Shops enable Sprout users to deliver customer care and provide personalized interactions throughout the entire purchasing cycle, from discovery to sale and beyond. Sprout customers will now have quick access to product catalogs and historical customer information so they can connect online orders with a customers' social profiles and reach customers where they are already browsing and shopping.