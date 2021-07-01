SalesLoft Acquires Sales Strategy Firm InStereo

SalesLoft, provider of a sales engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, has acquired InStereo, a strategy consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition lets SalesLoft guide customers through their sales transformation initiatives, with a unique focus on buyer experiences.

"At SalesLoft, our goal isn't to just sell software; it's to help our customers exceed their revenue goals," said Steve Goldberg, chief revenue officer at SalesLoft, in a statement. "Too many times software companies focus on features and technology, not the success of their customers. InStereo shares our passion for helping our customers get the outcomes they're looking for. We're thrilled to welcome InStereo to the team."

"We've worked with many technology companies, and the people at SalesLoft are different. They share our passion to help customers not just implement software, but to help guide them to get the results they are looking for,"said Bill Galfano, co-founder and CEO of InStereo, in a statement. "By joining SalesLoft, we can help more revenue leaders engage with their buyers in meaningful ways by using our proven methodology with the best sales engagement technology on the market."

"This past year we tripled our investment into our alliance organization and programs because empowering our partners leads to success for our customers," said Rob Forman, president and co-founder of SalesLoft, in a statement. "InStereo leveraged the power of our partnership and consistently drove incredible outcomes for our mutual customers.