MediaKind Launches MediaKind Engage

MediaKind has launched MediaKind Engage, an end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution for video contribution, production, streaming, and audience engagement.

MediaKind Engage brings together MediaKind's portfolio and deep expertise in operating advanced video and cloud workflows and is complemented with fully integrated partner solutions. It includes the following MediaKind services:

"Whether you are a mid-sized content owner requiring turnkey end-to-end technology capabilities or a larger content owner looking for partnerships or aggregated content offerings, OTT technologies are essential to establishing meaningful, direct relationships with fans. With the launch of MediaKind Engage, we provide a rich, end-to-end direct-to-consumer solution that offers broadcast-grade video quality, high scalability and stability—the core tenets of any future live and VOD streaming service, particularly in the sports space. MediaKind Engage enables all content owners to bring these services to market at low setup costs, enabling them to invest and maximize the value of their assets with the potential to deliver sustainable long-term revenue," Allen Broome, chief technology officer of MediaKind, said in a statement.

"MediaKind Engage opens up new avenues for content owners to experiment with fan engagement techniques and methods of monetization while enabling consumers to curate and personalize their content experience," Broome added.