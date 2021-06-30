Nimble Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Nimble, provider of a CRM for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace teams, integrated with Microsoft Teams to give teams a shared view of every customer and to streamline collaboration between teams.

This integration lets Nimble and Microsoft Teams users access information on meeting participants from existing contact records, including their bios, history of communication, and business insights; take notes during Microsoft Teams meetings and sync them directly to Nimble CRM records; and send trackable and templated emails before, during, and after meetings.