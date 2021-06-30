Nimble Integrates with Microsoft Teams
Nimble, provider of a CRM for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace teams, integrated with Microsoft Teams to give teams a shared view of every customer and to streamline collaboration between teams.
This integration lets Nimble and Microsoft Teams users access information on meeting participants from existing contact records, including their bios, history of communication, and business insights; take notes during Microsoft Teams meetings and sync them directly to Nimble CRM records; and send trackable and templated emails before, during, and after meetings.
"Our customers rely on Microsoft Teams to work effectively across their organizations and to build and nurture relationships with customers. It's necessary that we enable them to easily access existing Nimble contact records and create new ones directly from the MS Teams interface," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "It's the basics that win big deals, and we are excited to make it easy for our customers to add notes and send timely and trackable follow-ups.
"It's your job as a business professional to find out everything you possibly can about the people you are meeting with. Coming into the meeting prepared shows your prospects and customers that you value them and their time. This part is crucial, but what's even more important is a timely and proper follow-up. Our Microsoft Teams add-in allows you to achieve all that before, during, and after your meetings directly from Teams," Ferrara added.